Duterte to skip public address for the entire week

President Rodrigo Duterte will be skipping his scheduled public address for this week according to Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has refused to give further details on what was the reason why the President was not seen in public in the last 7 days.

The announcement came when news about the president’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte flew to Singapore on Tuesday.

Sara said that her trip to Singapore was authorized and she was doing it for personal reasons.

This is not the first time Duterte was absent in the public eye for a number of days.

Some were concerned about the President’s health but this has been repeatedly dismissed by people close to Duterte. (TDT)

