Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte flies to Singapore

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirms that she flew to Singapore on Tuesday.
“Yes. I am on leave and I have a travel authority from DILG,” she told Inquirer.net in a text message.
The presidential daughter however refused to disclose the details of her Singapore trip.
Duterte-Carpio arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 from Davao on board a Philippine Airlines flight around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
She later boarded a Singapore Airlines flight at 2PM together with one of her children, a nanny, and a member of the Presidential Security Group.
This is not the first time Duterte-Carpio went to Singapore. She went there last year for a medical treatment. (TDT)