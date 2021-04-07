Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 47,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 7

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 47,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to April 7, Wednesday stands at 8,707,073 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 88.04 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WAM and Israel’s TPS sign cooperation agreement

58 mins ago

PH allows use of Chinese Sinovac vaccines on senior citizens

2 hours ago

De Lima slams gov’t botched pandemic response, demands justice for COVID deaths

2 hours ago

PSG assures Duterte remains in good health

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button