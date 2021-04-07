Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Binay slams ribbon cutting rites, photo ops at the opening of modular hospital in QC

Screengrab from Raffy Tima on Twitter: @raffytima

Senator Nancy Binay criticized the lack of sense of urgency of government officials who conducted ribbon-cutting ceremonies and photo ops instead of opening of new health facilities right away.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Binay urged the government to do away from ribbon-cutting rites and  emphasized the need for a swift COVID-19 response.

“Pakiusap kung pwede buksan na lang para magamit agad. Sayang lang ang oras sa ribbon cutting at photo ops,” Binay said in a tweet.

Binay’s remarks came after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Quezon Institute Offsite Modular Hospital that was attended by allies of the President Rodrigo Duterte and cabinet officials. Present during the rites were Senator Bong Go, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Binay pointed out that such activities “leave a bad taste” in the mouth of COVID-positive patients and their families who are struggling to secure rooms in congested hospitals in areas under the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“These things are unnecessary & leave a bad taste for families of Covid patients who are racing against life & time,” she furthered.

According to the Health Department, the new facility in Quezon City can accommodate up to 110 patients.

Hospitals across NCR Plus areas are struggling to deal with overwhelming number of patients with COVID-19. (RA)



