#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 62,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 6

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to April 6, Tuesday, stands at 8,659,503 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 87.55 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

