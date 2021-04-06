Latest News

South Korea’s LG officially quits making smartphones

Staff Report1 hour ago

South Korea’s LG Electronics has announced that it will be leaving the smartphone business soon after the company failed to find a buyer to save the business.

LG is the first smartphone brand to withdraw from the highly competitive market. The company is expected to shutdown its smartphone division on July 31.

The smartphone division of LG has recorded six years of losses totalling to some $4.5 billion.

The company said that dropping out of the fiercely competitive sector would allow LG to focus on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices and smart homes.

Instead of making smartphones, it will focus on creating smart home products as well as electric vehicle components, and AI-powered innovation.

LG was among the pioneers in the smartphone business, reaching its peak in 2013. It was the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung and Apple.

But later, its flagship models suffered from both software and hardware mishaps.

Analysts have also criticized the company for its lack of expertise in marketing compared with other Chinese brands.

Other brands like Nokia, HTC and Blackberry have also failed to succeed in the industry but they have yet to withdraw from the market.

