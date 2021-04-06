Quarantine violators in Metro Manila reach over 5,000 in one week

Authorities in Manila have caught over 5,000 violators in the first week of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the Philippines.

Manila Police District (MPD) chief Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco warned the public that they will continue to apprehend violators with plans to intensify operations in the coming days.

Data from the Philippine News Agency states that 489 curfew (6 p.m. to 5 a.m.) violators were caught on April 5, Monday.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang says another ECQ extension ‘unlikely’

“Everyday talagang may huli kami. Simula sa 1,000, ngayon nasa 400 something sa curfew. Sa ECQ, yun naman yung sa umaga bago mag-curfew, ‘yan yung mga unauthorized persons outside of residence, may huli rin kami,” Francisco said in an interview.

From March 29 until April 4, MPD has listed 5,598 apprehensions, apart from the March 29 to April 6 data of 4,693 curfew violators.

Among the violations are drinking in public, going out half-naked, urinating or smoking in public places, anti-noise or the use of videoke outside prescribed hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Sunday), and obstruction of justice.

READ ON: Duterte tells Philhealth to cover COVID-19 patients in tents, isolation and swab tests

Francisco also warned residents living inside gated subdivisions and condominiums that the MPD may enter their premises if they receive complaints.

He then asked for the public’s cooperation to defeat the coronavirus disease pandemic by following minimum health and safety standards and other protocols mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

He reminded citizens may text their complaints to 2920 and to specify the streets or the address where there are observed violations.