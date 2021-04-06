Latest News

Putin approves law allowing him to stay in power until 2036

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office until 2036.

The said law on constitutional reform would allow him to run for President for two additional six-year term if he desires. Putin has been in power since 2000.

The bill, which was endorsed by the 68-year-old leader, was quickly approved by Russian lawmakers last month.

It was overwhelmingly supported by Russians, who voted in favor of the constitutional amendment last July.

CBS reported that Putin might consider running for a fifth term, but insisted that he hadn’t yet made a final decision.

Putin was first elected in 2000 and re-elected in 2004. Putin and his ally, former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, switched places in 2008.

During his term, Medvedev signed a law extending the term to six years starting with the next election.

Putin was then elected as President in 2012 and won re-election in 2018.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man who buys fake passport for AED13,000 caught in Dubai airport

31 mins ago

Former Pres. Erap Estrada’s condition worsens due to COVID-19, says son Jinggoy

1 hour ago

LOOK: Free PCR for OFWs at Mactan-Cebu Airport

1 hour ago

South Korea’s LG officially quits making smartphones

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button