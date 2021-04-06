PH logs 9,373 new COVID-19 cases, total now over 812K

The Department of Health has recorded 9,373 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 6. The country’s total confirmed cases is now at 812,760.

The department also recorded 313 recoveries and 382 new deaths.

There are now 152,562 active cases or people who are currently affected by COVID-19.

Total recoveries are now at 646,381 and the death toll is at 13,817.

The Philippines may record a million confirmed COVID-19 cases in April according to research group OCTA.

The group said on Monday that while it observed some slack off in new infections in few cities in Metro Manila, there were also “rapid increases” in other cities.

“Before the end of April, the Philippines is expected to have recorded more than 1,000,000 total COVID-19 cases,” it said.

Metro Manila cities still recorded the high number of daily new cases.

High cases were observed Manila, Parañaque, Marikina, and Navotas, and downward trends or negative one-week growth rates in the cities of Pasay and Makati.

The cities of Mandaluyong, Las Piñas, and San Juan registered “rapid increases” in COVID-19 cases.

“The goal is for these LGUs to have low or negative one-week growth rates in new COVID-19 cases very soon,” OCTA Research stressed.

The hospital occupancy in the so-called NCR Plus bubble is now at 70 percent.

“The addition of hospital beds and ICUs for COVID-19 has helped reduce hospital bed occupancy in some LGUs, but these will be filled up soon as the NCR Plus is expected to have a high number of new COVID-19 cases during the month of April,” it also said.