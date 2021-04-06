LOOK: Free PCR for OFWs at Mactan-Cebu Airport

Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) arriving in Cebu can now go home quickly with the rollout of free swab testing at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The free swab testing was officially launched by the Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH Region 7) last April 1.

“This move to test upon arrival and for free unburdens the OWWA,” DOH-7 Chief Pathologist and Spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said.

“The additional testing capacity and quick turnaround time within 24 hours of our COVID laboratory will help support the government in bringing Filipino OFWs and seafarers home,” said Andrew Acquaah-Harrison, Chief Executive Advisor of GMCAC. “This will also push for the growth of our domestic traffic once travel restrictions by the LGU are lifted.”

The initiative will allow OFWs and returning residents to be able to go home quickly instead of spending time longer at the quarantine facilities.

A total of 11 testing booths were put up at the international arrival area of MCIA.

The result of the swab test will be released within 24 to 48 hours.

Passengers with negative results will receive a copy of their test results via email from DOH within 24 hours while passengers that test positive for the COVID-19 virus will be taken care of directly by DOH. The 24-hour test result delivery allows both passengers and government agencies such as OWWA to minimize the cost of hotel accommodation as isolation while waiting for the test results.

If tested negative, the passenger can return home immediately while those who will found positive will be referred to the (LGUs) Temporary Treatment Mega Facility and Isolation Facility of the concerned local government unit.

As of April 2, the testing booths manned by DOH Region 7 team has taken 1,061 swab tests.