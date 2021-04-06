JUST IN: Defense chief and COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Delfin Lorenzana tests positive for COVID-19

Defense Secretary and National Task Force against COVID-19 chairman Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lorenzana disclosed the results of his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR test in a statement on Tuesday.

“I will be undergoing isolation, following the quarantine guidelines to avoid infecting others,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Contact tracing czar Benjie Magalong tests positive for COVID-19

“Those who have been exposed to me have been informed. They have been advised to isolate and get tested for COVID-19 as well,” Lorenzana added.

He also said that the defense department will continue its functions but they will be in skeleton force.

“I would like to remind everyone that the threat of the virus is as real as ever, more so now due to the new variants,” he said.

The Department of Health has recorded 9,373 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 6.

READ ON: Former Pres. Erap Estrada’s condition worsens due to COVID-19, says son Jinggoy

The department also recorded 313 recoveries and 382 new deaths.

There are now 152,562 active cases or people who are currently affected by COVID-19.

Total recoveries are now at 646,381 and the death toll is at 13,817. (TDT)