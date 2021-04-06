Former Pres. Erap Estrada’s condition worsens due to COVID-19, says son Jinggoy

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada revealed that the condition of his father, former President Edap Estrada, has worsened and was placed on mechanical ventilation.

The former president is reportedly suffering from pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

“Yesterday, my father’s condition suffered a setback as his pneumonia worsened,” Jinggoy said in a medical bulletin.

“Because of this and the resulting increase in oxygen requirement, his doctors decided to place him on mechanical ventilation,” he added, saying that it was done to help the former president to improve his respiratory mechanism.

“My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers he will win this battle,” Jinggoy appealed.

Erap was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

“Nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na ang aking ama, na si dating pangulong Joseph Estrada, ay isinugod namin sa ospital kagabi sa kadahilanan ng panghihina ng kanyang katawan,” former Senator shared in a Facebook post last week.

It’s unclear on how the former president contracted the virus, but netizens share some photos of Estrada attending a family gathering for one of his children’s birthday celebration.