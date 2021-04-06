Latest News

Former Pres. Erap Estrada’s condition worsens due to COVID-19, says son Jinggoy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada revealed that the condition of his father, former President Edap Estrada, has worsened and was placed on mechanical ventilation.

The former president is reportedly suffering from pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

“Yesterday, my father’s condition suffered a setback as his pneumonia worsened,” Jinggoy said in a medical bulletin.

“Because of this and the resulting increase in oxygen requirement, his doctors decided to place him on mechanical ventilation,” he added, saying that it was done to help the former president to improve his respiratory mechanism.

“My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers he will win this battle,” Jinggoy appealed.

Erap was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

“Nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na ang aking ama, na si dating pangulong Joseph Estrada, ay isinugod namin sa ospital kagabi sa kadahilanan ng panghihina ng kanyang katawan,” former Senator shared in a Facebook post last week.

It’s unclear on how the former president contracted the virus, but netizens share some photos of Estrada attending a family gathering for one of his children’s birthday celebration.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man who buys fake passport for AED13,000 caught in Dubai airport

24 mins ago

Putin approves law allowing him to stay in power until 2036

53 mins ago

LOOK: Free PCR for OFWs at Mactan-Cebu Airport

1 hour ago

South Korea’s LG officially quits making smartphones

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button