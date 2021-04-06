Doris Bigornia returns on DZMM after triple heart surgeries

Veteran journalist Doris Bigornia appeared for the first time in her radio program on DZMM after she underwent a heart surgery.

Doris said that she wants to thank all those who have supported and helped her during her ordeal.

The broadcaster underwent triple bypass surgery and is now on dialysis due to kidney failure.

Doris was rushed to the hospital in February after suffering from cardiac arrest.

“Unang-una nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos sa pangalawang buhay na ito. Sa mga doktor ko,” Doris said.

“Inaamin ko naman na naging pasaway ako, hindi ko inalagaan nang husto ang aking katawan kaya nagkaroon ako ng stage 5 kidney failure at diabetes. Kaya ako dina-dialysis,” she added.

Doris even showed that she’s been using pacemaker and even joked about being friends with the dialysis since it’s the one saving her life today.

“Pasalamatan ko rin… ang mga tumulong po at nanalangin na aking mga Kapamilya, sa lahat po ng sulok ng daigdig. Amerika man, Canada, Australia… Europa, talagang lahat sila ay nanalangin para sa akin,” she said.

“‘Yung isa sabi niya, ‘Sorry po ma’am Doris wala naman po akong pera kaya ipapasa ko na lang po itong panalangin na ito.’ Grabe partner, doon ako naiiyak,” Doris added.

The broadcaster said that she has yet to regain her full strength and there are still limitations on what she can do following her operations. (TDT)