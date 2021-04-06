Binay urges gov’t to divert infra, anti-insurgency funds to ayuda

Former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay on Tuesday urged the government to divert funds for infrastructure projects and anti-insurgency to aid Filipinos affected by the stringent lockdown in place due to the spike of COVID-19 cases.

Binay called on the government to divert infrastructural funds which according to him was an “election-related pork barrel” in reality. The said fund could augment the Php 22.9-billion financial assistance for Filipinos affected by the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the distribution of financial assistance worth PHP1,000 per individual, with a maximum of PHP4,000 per family to residents of Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan.

“Government should increase ‘ayuda’ for affected citizens. It can divert the billions earmarked for infra projects of legislators, which are in reality election-related pork barrel, and the funds of NTF-ELCAC,” Binay said in a tweet.

“Unahin dapat ang ayuda, hindi ang red-tagging at infra,” Binay added.

The former vice president also suggested tapping the funds of the of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) as another source of funding for ECQ ayuda.

Binay, a human rights lawyer, is one of the petitioners who are asking the Supreme Court to nullify the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. (RA)