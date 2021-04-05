Unpaid worker burns down Dubai shop

A worker in Dubai has burned down his employer’s textile shop in Naif over the issue of unpaid salary.

The incident, according to a report of Khaleej Times citing Reuters, has cost AED1 million in damages.

The 27-year-old suspect carried out the attack in an act of revenge against the company, a Dubai court heard.

The salesman’s former employer reportedly refused to pay his salary for a year. The employer also allegedly told the man’s new company that he was a runaway employee. This pushed the man’s new employer to cancel his work visa.

After this series of incidents, the man broke into the shop to steal cash. But after finding out that there was no money, he set the shop on fire and fled.

His employer will present CCTV footage as evidence.