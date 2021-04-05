PH privacy commission looks into alleged 870K Facebook accounts breach

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is awaiting the explanation of Facebook Philippines over the alleged breach of 879,699 accounts of Filipinos in the social media platform.

Facebook users from 106 countries were affected by the breach, exposing phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and, in some cases, email addresses.

NPC said that they want to gather more information on the matter.

Facebook has yet to address the breach but emails being sent to some members of the media say that the breach is an old data previously reported in 2019.

“As we await more answers, we highly encourage Facebook users to be more cautious online. We reiterate the need for the regular changing of passwords and the activation of two-step authentication of accounts to safeguard their personal information,” the NPC in its statement. (TDT)

