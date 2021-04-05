PH economic outlook turns from ‘bad’ to ‘worse’ – Capital Economics

The country’s economic outlook faces a grim reality due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

London-based Capital Economics said the situation in the Philippines, which is already lagging behind in economic recovery, is now looking extremely serious and dire.

“The economic outlook in the Philippines has gone from bad to worse over the past month. The main headwind is a renewed surge in virus infections, with the country now reporting around 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day,” Capital Economics said.

The country has been hitting record high number of new COVID-19 cases pushing the government to impose a two-week enhanced community quarantine.

“Even before the latest surge in cases, there were signs of the recovery going into reverse. The movement of people was already very depressed before the latest restrictions,” Capital Economics said.

The unemployment rate at 8.8 percent in February showed that the economy is not getting any better despite efforts to reopen more industries in the past months.

The think tank added that fiscal policy is unlikely to plug the gap as spending remained lackluster since the start of the year.

“The country’s slow vaccination rollout will further hold back the recovery. Less than one percent of the population has so far been inoculated,” Capital Economics said.

“By the end of the year, we think GDP will still be 12 percent below its pre-crisis trend, which is the biggest gap of any country in the region,” it said. (TDT)