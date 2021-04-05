Dubai Police nab three Asians for smuggling 5kg Marijuana

Dubai Police arrested three Asians for possessing and smuggling 5kg of marijuana.

Authorities said the shipment of contraband was busted when a customs inspector at Dubai International Airport got suspicious with the heavy bag owned by an Asian traveler

After a thorough search, customs officer discovered the contraband hidden in the bag.

The Asian traveler was then referred to police authorities at the DXB for further interrogation.

The woman in her 30s was reluctant at first, denying knowledge about the content of the baggage.

However, she later revealed to the police that an unknown person had handed over the bag and asked her to contact a certain individual upon her arrival in the emirate.

The woman later then cooperated with the police and contacted the person on the number shared with her.

She was then instructed by the suspect asked to book a hotel room in Deira and wait for his arrival.

The suspect along with his companion was nabbed by anti-narcotics team during the entrapment operation.

Caught red-handed, the three confessed to their that they had planned to smuggle the marijuana for sale in the UAE.

The three were charged of possession and trafficking of Marijuana. Their case was referred by authorities to public prosecution. (RA)