COVID-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use approval in PH

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of American drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, has applied for emergency use approval (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company’s vaccine is now on its Phase 3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine is currently underway in several areas across the Philippines.

The vaccine showed 66% efficacy in its large scale clinical trials.

It is also 85% effective against severe COVID-19 and prevents hospitalization 28 days after immunization.

The World Health Organization said that the vaccine have been proven effective against new COVID-19 variants.

The government is hoping to procure 5 million doses of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

