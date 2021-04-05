Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 17,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 5

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to April 5, Monday, stands at 8,596,722 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 86.92 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

