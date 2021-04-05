Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi exempts quarantine for travelers from South Korea, Israel

Travelers coming from Israel and South Korea no longer need to worry about spending days in quarantine in Abu Dhabi, following the recent update on the capital’s green list.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi now has 14 countries in total where tourists can enjoy a quarantine-free visit.

Here’s the complete list:

– Australia
– Bhutan
– Brunei
– China
– Greenland
– Hong Kong
– Iceland
– Israel
– Mauritius
– Morocco
– New Zealand
– Saudi Arabia
– Singapore
– South Korea

Authorities update the ‘green list’ every two weeks, following a thorough assessment of the COVID-19 situation across the globe. Countries may be added and removed, depending on the trends on the rise and fall of new cases of COVID-19 per point of origin.

Travelers from countries outside the ‘green list’ who are headed to Abu Dhabi are required to wear a tracker and will be in quarantine for 10 days.

