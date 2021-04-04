Up to six months jail time, AED 500,000 fine for group of people who posed nude for photoshoot in Dubai balcony

A video circulated on social media showing 19 women without any clothes on, who posed on the balcony of an apartment in Dubai.

The viral video reached Dubai Police who responded immediately and arrested the people responsible for the video, stating that this is an “unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the values and ethics of the Emirati society”.

Authorities cited two violations of the people behind the publicity stunt, including public indecency and publishing of pornographic materials.

Article 361 of the Federal Penal Code states: “Whoever publicly appeals, sings, or engages in lewd speech, and whoever seduces others publicly into debauchery in any manner whatsoever, shall be punished by detention for at most six months and by a fine not exceeding AED 5,000 or by either of these two penalties.

Meanwhile, Article 17 of the UAE Cybercrime law states that: “Any person who establishes, operates or supervises an electronic site and/or transmits, sends or publishes through an electronic site . gambling or pornographic materials shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh250,000 and not exceeding Dh500,000.”

