Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 19,688 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 4

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to April 4, Sunday, stands at 8,578,979 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 86.74 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: AED 1.8M graffiti art defaced by mistake in South Korea

7 hours ago

WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola now married

8 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,113 new cases, total now at 470,136

10 hours ago

ECQ should stay until COVID-19 admissions drop – NTF adviser

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button