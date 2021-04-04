Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH reports 11,028 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) logged 11,028 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 795,051 as of Sunday, April 4.

Active cases in the Philippines went down to 135,526 after DOH reported 41,205 new recoveries – the highest record since September 2020.

Two new fatalities were recorded raising the death toll to 13,425.

RELATED STORY: Distribution of ayuda for residents affected by ECQ to begin on Monday, April 5

The total number of survivors stands at 646,100 or 81.3 percent of the total number of infections.

Five laboratories failed to submit their data on time, according to DOH.

The rate positive, active cases breached 20 percent-mark for the fifth straight day, with 22.7 percent recorded on April 4.

READ ON: PH gov’t extends ECQ in Metro Manila, 4 provinces for one more week

DOH said two recoveries were reclassified into fatalities after validation while 20 duplicates were removed from the COVID-19 data drop.

The Philippine government extended the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and four provinces for another week to curb the spread of COVID-19. (RA)

