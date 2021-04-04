Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: AED 1.8M graffiti art defaced by mistake in South Korea

A graffiti painting worth $500,000 (AED 1.8M) by internationally-renowned New York-based artist Jon One got vandalized at a gallery in Seoul, South Korea.

CCTV footage reveals that a young couple was responsible behind the defaced art, who put dark-green splatters and marks on the piece.

Authorities tracked down and arrested the couple who shared that they thought the piece was a form of participatory art.

“They confessed that they thought they were allowed to do that (as participatory art) and made a mistake. We are in discussion with the artist to decide what to do,” said exhibition head Kang Wook in an interview with ABC News.

Jon One created the ‘untitled’ graffiti artwork in 2016 in front of a live audience in Seoul.

Following the vandalism incident, the gallery put a black wire barrier around the display and placed several “Do Not Touch” warning signs, explaining that the paint pots and brushes left on the ground are part of the artwork.

