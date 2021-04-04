ECQ should stay until COVID-19 admissions drop – NTF adviser

The enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus areas should not be lifted until the hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients drop, a medical expert recommended on Sunday.

Special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Dr. Teddy Herbosa said the extension of the strictest lockdown is a must as hospitals in Metro Manila continue operating “over capacity”.

“Tinitingnan ko rin yung hospitals. Kapag hindi kaya ng hospitals, hindi muna natin dapat i-lift yung ECQ,” he told GMA News.

RELATED STORY: Distribution of ayuda for residents affected by ECQ to begin on Monday, April 5

Herbosa also pointed out that the lockdown is not just aimed to curb the spread of the pandemic but also preventing the health care system from getting overwhelmed.

“May mga kwento na tayong nadidinig na naghihintay ng ilang araw, namamatay sa tent sa labas,” he said citing reports that patients are waiting in tents for days before admission.

One of the factors being considered by the IATF is the reproduction rate, which currently stands between 1.4 and 1.8.

READ ON: PH gov’t extends ECQ in Metro Manila, 4 provinces for one more week

To lift the ECQ, Herbosa said COVID-19 reproduction rate should drastically decrease below 1 while the test positivity rate should also go down ideally below 5% from the all time high 24%.

“Yung test positivity rate, bababa yan kapag naa-isolate mo yung super spreader. Kapag naa-isolate mo sila, siyempre makakapagbaba ng hawaan. So ang hinahanap natin diyan is nasa below 5% para tumigil yung pagkalat,” he said.

The imposition of ECQ in the capital region and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces is extended until April 11, 2011. (RA)