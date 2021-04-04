Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Easter spreads ‘profound message of hope’ among Filipinos – Duterte

(PNA) – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday reminded Filipinos that amid the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ gives “a message of hope” that there is an end to pain and suffering.

In his Easter Sunday message, Duterte extended his greetings to Filipino Christians here and abroad in commemorating the most important day of the year for Christians.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis commends Filipinos for fortitude, strong faith on 500th anniversary of Christianity in PH on Easter Sunday

“Today, we are joined together in the spirit of victory through the Resurrection of Christ. The glory of Easter gives us all a profound message of hope in the midst of suffering and assurance of triumph over adversity,” he said.

Duterte also expressed hope that Easter would guide Filipinos in pursuit of “shared aspirations” for a better and safer future for all.

“As we collectively strive to overcome the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, I trust that the promise of salvation will inspire us to look ahead for new beginnings and move forward with stronger faith and compassion for others,” he added.

READ ON: Duterte approves ECQ ‘ayuda’ to 23 million Filipinos in April

