Data from 533 million Facebook users leaked online

The personal data of 533 million Facebook users have been posted on an online hacking forum by a hacker for free, making it vulnerable to cybercriminals.

The exposed data includes personal information such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses from 106 countries – with some of the leaked phone numbers still active or currently owned by Facebook users.

“This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked,” said Alon Gal, chief technology officer at the Hudson Rock cybercrime intelligence firm.

Business Insider reported that the data was originally leaked in 2019 and was scrapped by Facebook due to a problem that was fixed August of the same year.

However, Gal said the leaked information is sufficient to provide valuable information to cybercriminals to perform criminal acts such as identity theft or hacking.

“A database of that size containing the private information such as phone numbers of a lot of Facebook’s users would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to perform social engineering attacks [or] hacking attempts,” Gal explained to Insider.

He also described the incident as “absolute negligence” of Facebook which has encountered several data security issues.

In 2018, the social media giant disabled a feature that allows users to search an individual via phone number.

In 2016, the social media giant was caught on a scandal with Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm that used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target voters in the 2016 elections. (RA)