Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,113 new cases, total now at 470,136

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 260,445 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 2,113 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 470,136.

The ministry also reported six patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,510.

MOHAP also reported 2,279 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 454,600.

This brings the total number of active cases to 14,026 as of April 4.

RELATED STORY: UAE begins registration for mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for public

MOHAP has urged all Emiratis and residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to start booking appointments for inoculation now that the initial period for priority entitlement given to people who are most at risk of infection is over.

Those eligible for vaccination, including citizens and residents aged 16 and above, can now get inoculated for free in any of the 205 vaccination locations available nationwide, the ministry said in a statement tonight.

The statement said it’s incumbent on those opting for vaccination to get prior booking as those who are most vulnerable to infection will continue to be received by vaccination centres without prior booking.

The past six weeks saw a collaborative effort made by all health departments to prioritise those most at risk of infection, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, such as heart, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ECQ should stay until COVID-19 admissions drop – NTF adviser

15 mins ago

Easter spreads ‘profound message of hope’ among Filipinos – Duterte

33 mins ago

WATCH: Pope Francis commends Filipinos for fortitude, strong faith on 500th anniversary of Christianity in PH on Easter Sunday

53 mins ago

UAE ranks first in region, 15th globally in Kearney’s 2021 FDI Confidence Index

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button