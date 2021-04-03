Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH records 12,576 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Department of Health in the Philippines recently conducted 33,800 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 12,576 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 784,043.

DOH also reported 103 patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 13,423.

The health department also reported 599 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at604,905.

This brings the total number of active cases to 165,715 as of April 3.

RELATED STORY: OCTA Research backs 1-week extension of ECQ in NCR Plus Bubble

The OCTA Research Group on Saturday urged the national government to extend Enhanced Community Quarantine in the NCR Plus Bubble to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

The statement came after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded over 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

“We should have a two-week period of ECQ where we have strict mobility restrictions,” Professor Ranjit Rye said during a media briefing.

READ ON: Robredo asks DOH to provide real time info on hospital occupancy

“We’re recommending that the ECQ be extended,” he added. “And we’re suggesting maybe a recommendation of this for at least two weeks.”

According to the research group, as of Friday April 2, the reproduction rate of the virus in Metro Manila slowed down to 1.65 from the previous week’s 1.96.

