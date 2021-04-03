Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OCTA Research backs 1-week extension of ECQ in NCR Plus Bubble

The OCTA Research Group on Saturday urged the national government to extend Enhanced Community Quarantine in the NCR Plus Bubble to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

The statement came after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded over 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

“We should have a two-week period of ECQ where we have strict mobility restrictions,” Professor Ranjit Rye said during a media briefing.

“We’re recommending that the ECQ be extended,” he added. “And we’re suggesting maybe a recommendation of this for at least two weeks.”

According to the research group, as of Friday April 2, the reproduction rate of the virus in Metro Manila slowed down to 1.65 from the previous week’s 1.96.

However, professor Guido David cautioned that it doesn’t mean that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing down.

“It does not mean that cases are slowing down, that the number of cases is decreasing now. The R number… is still very high… If we extend the quarantine or minimize mobility, the R number could decrease to 1.33 by this time next week,” David clarified.

“As a reference, the United Kingdom had to maintain a tight national lockdown for four months in order to relieve the pressure on their hospital infrastructure from a variant-driven surge,” the group said.

The group also recommended the transition of the capital region and its adjacent provinces to modified ECQ before reverting back to General Community Quarantine status.

OCTA said this exit strategy will help slow down the transmission and ease the hospitals overwhelmed with the surge of cases.

The independent panel of researchers also proposed to the government to expand the isolation and quarantine facilities as well as transporting health workers from low-risk areas to the capital region to help assist the region’s health facilities.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the quarantine classifications in NCR Plus bubble later Saturday. (RA)

