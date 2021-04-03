25 mosques to open in Sharjah ahead of Ramadan

Twenty-five mosques are slated to open in Sharjah in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

Three new mosques – Hatib bin Al Harith mosque in Al Sajaa industrial area; Al Manar mosque in Al Manakh; and Al Fadhail Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn – were inaugurated by the emirate’s Department of Islamic Affairs.

The 1,590sqm Al Manar Mosque was built on a donation given by a female benefactor. It can accommodate 550 worshippers, with 90 spaces reserved for women.

Hatib bin Al Harith mosque was built over 5,009 square meters after donations poured in following a campaign. The mosque in the Al Sajaa industrial area comprises a prayer hall that can accommodate 900 male worshippers.

Al Fadhail mosque, which was also built through the campaign, has a capacity of 550 worshippers, including 70 women.

The 1,110 square meter mosque is topped by a round dome and two minarets with a height of 37 meters. (RA)