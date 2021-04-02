WATCH: Barangay chairman, officers apologize over viral ‘lugaw’ video

Barangay officials involved in the viral ’lugaw’ video have asked for an apology on Friday following the incident.

In an eight-minute video posted on Barangay Muzon’s official page, Barangay Captain Marciano Gatchalian presented the barangay personnel involved in the viral video to apologize and explain their side.

Barangay officials Phez Raymundo, who was seen reprimanding a rider saying ‘lugaw’ was not essential, apologized to the delivery driver Marvin Ignacio and the owner of the Lugaw Pilipinas.

“Kung na-offend ka dun sa aking nabanggit, ako ay humihingi ng paumanhin, kasama na rin po doon sa may-ari ng establishment and dun mga grab drivers,” Raymundo said.

She also apologized to the public regarding her remark that lugaw is not essential.

“Alam ko po naapektuhan kayo dun sa aking nabanggit. Hindi kop o gusto na kayo ay ma-offend. Yun po ay hindi intensyonal dahil po late na po ng madaling araw yun, napagod din po ata ako. Nagkamali ng pagpili ng salita na hindi po akma doon sa aking pinapaliwanag kay Marvin,” she said.

The barangay staff who reportedly “intimidated” Ignacio after the incident also apologized saying they didn’t mean to harass Ignacio when they went to his house on Friday, April 2.

Ignacio shared in a Facebook live video that three men went to his house on Thursday night. The were carrying a supposed memorandum ordering the closure of the lugaw store that processed his order in the early morning of March 30

“Wala po kaming intensyon na sila ay harassin o masaktan. Ang gusto lang po namin, ibigay yung papel para po may kopya sila. Pasensya na Marvin pati na po sa may-ari ng Lugaw Pilipinas, pati na rin po sa mga netizens,” he said. “Asahan nyo pong hindi na ito mauulit.”

Meanwhile, Gatchalian maintained that barangay personnel were briefed to be respectful, observe maximum tolerance and use proper words and approach during the strict implementation of curfew.

He also apologized on their behalf and stressed that he would not tolerate any erring behavior of barangay employees.

