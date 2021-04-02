Latest News

PH hits record high with 15,310 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The DOH, however, clarifies that the figure includes a backlog of 3,709 cases that were supposed to have been reported last March 31st.

The total soared to 771,497 with 153,809 active cases — also a new all-time high for currently sick patients.

Seven laboratories have yet to submit their reports.

The death toll also climbed to 13,320 after 17 more people died, while 434 others recovered, raising the survivor count to 604,368.

“We have encountered some issues in uploading cases in the system last March 31. We have resolved this issue – and we no longer have backlogs. However, with this, around 3.7K cases that were supposed to be reported last Mar 31 will just be reported today as part of the total cases,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

