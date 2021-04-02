Pacquiao, Crawford in talks for possible June match in Abu Dhabi

Hopes are up as both camps of Manny Pacquiao and WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford are reportedly in talks for a June 5 bout in Abu Dhabi, according to a of The Atlantic.

Pacquiao has reportedly asked for $40 million for the fight with Crawford. The Filipino boxing superstar-turned senator, however, is considered as a welterweight champion in recess.

Crawford, who previously hinted at a possible fight with Pacquiao, is currently ranked third in Ring Magazine standings. He has a record of 37-0.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, winning against Pacquaio could put Crawford at par with the Filipino boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, and Saul Alvarez.