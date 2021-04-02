Latest News

Pacquiao, Crawford in talks for possible June match in Abu Dhabi

Hopes are up as both camps of Manny Pacquiao and WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford are reportedly in talks for a June 5 bout in Abu Dhabi, according to a of The Atlantic.

Pacquiao has reportedly asked for $40 million for the fight with Crawford. The Filipino boxing superstar-turned senator, however, is considered as a welterweight champion in recess.

Crawford, who previously hinted at a possible fight with Pacquiao, is currently ranked third in Ring Magazine standings. He has a record of 37-0.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, winning against Pacquaio could put Crawford at par with the Filipino boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, and Saul Alvarez.

