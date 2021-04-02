Driver in ‘lugaw’ viral video gets threats, appeals for help

The food delivery rider involved in the now-viral ‘lugaw video’ revealed that he has been receiving threats and intimidation after the incident.

Rider Marvin Ignacio shared in a Facebook live video that he is seeking help after three men went to his house on Thursday night.

The three men carried a supposed memorandum ordering the closure of the lugaw or rice porridge store that processed his order in the early morning of March 30.

It’s suspicious for Marvin since the men were out even during curfew hours.

“Sana po matulungan ninyo kami. Pinagiinitan na naman yung Lugaw Pilipinas. May nagpunta po doon, tama po ba yun… Pasensya na po ha, kasi natatakot ako… Baka saktan nila ako,” he said in between sobs.

“Kahina-hinala yung galaw nila. Wala silang kasamang barangay tanod, wala silang mobile. Naka-motor lang talaga sila, tapos ang gusto nila isara yung tindahan kasi mayroon daw silang memo na pinapakita,” he added.

“Kung nakita nyo lang kanina paano ako brasuhin ng mga mama na ‘yun,” the rider explained.

Marvin went viral on Wednesday after he was barred from entering a subdivision in Bulacan to deliver ‘lugaw’ at 1 in the morning.

A female barangay official argued that lugaw was not essential and it could not be allowed for delivery.

“Mabubuhay ang tao nang walang lugaw,” the woman said.

Following the incident, Malacañang issued a statement saying that food deliveries are allowed 24/7 including ‘lugaw’.

“Lugaw, or any food item for that matter, is considered an essential good. Delivery of food items must remain unhampered 24/7. Huwag natin harangin sa checkpoints,” Presidential Spokespersor Harry Roque’s office said in a statement.