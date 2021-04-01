Latest News

UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to Ethiopia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

WAM

The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 46 metric tons of food and medical supplies to Ethiopia in support of the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region.

Mohamed Salem Al Rashedi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said, “The UAE has a strong relationship with Ethiopia, and this assistance is part of the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to provide humanitarian and development assistance to brotherly and friendly peoples.”

‏”The UAE is working to support the humanitarian and development situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which is suffering from the impact of war and the spread of COVID-19,” he added. Moreover, Al Rashedi underscored the UAE’s commitment to a humanitarian approach that extends emergency relief to countries in need and the support of the UAE’s leadership to the people of Ethiopia and other peoples of the world to overcome humanitarian crises.

‏The UAE has pledged AED 18.3 million ($5 million) to support displaced people on the Ethiopian-Sudanese border in cooperation with the World Food Programme and other international organisations. Furthermore, it has sent six aircraft carrying nearly 300 metric tons of relief supplies through the International Humanitarian City in Dubai and its international partners.

‏The UAE has provided Ethiopia with 18.5 metric tons of medical supplies as part of its global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and supported WHO efforts in Ethiopia to deliver 15 metric tons of medical assistance. The UAE also contributed to WFP efforts by transporting a field hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients from Norway to Ethiopia.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PAL cancels Manila-Dubai-Manila on these dates

1 hour ago

ARRESTED: Suspect in brutal attack on 65-year-old Pinay, previously convicted for killing his mom

2 hours ago

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in UAE now at 8.3 million

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 recoveries

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button