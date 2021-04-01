Latest News

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in UAE now at 8.3 million

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 87,686 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 8,308,469 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 84.01 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

MoHAP announced 2,315 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 463,759.

It also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,499.

An additional 2,435 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 447,790.

