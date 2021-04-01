Latest News

Malacañang clarifies ‘lugaw’ is essential during ECQ

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Malacañang issued a statement saying that food deliveries are allowed 24/7 including ‘lugaw’ or porridge following a viral video on Wednesday.

The video showed a female barangay official in Bulacan reprimanding a rider saying ‘lugaw’ was not essential. She was caught asking the rider: “Essential po ba si lugaw? Hindi kasi mabubuhay po and tao ng walang lugaw.”

The rider then exclaimed: “Pagkain po yun ma’am, eh.” However, the barangay official insisted: “Hindi nga.”

“Lugaw, or any food item for that matter, is considered an essential good. Delivery of food items must remain unhampered 24/7. Huwag natin harangin sa checkpoints,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque’s office said in a statement.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government also urge subdivision owners to allow food deliveries since this is allowed under ECQ.

“We highly encourage our different homeowners’ association, do not impede the movement of food delivery sa inyong mga (in your) subdivision,” Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said on Monday.

