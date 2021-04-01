Latest News

France imposes 3rd nationwide lockdown due to recent COVID-19 cases surge

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the implementation of France’s third lockdown due to recent surge of COVID-19 infections. Schools at all levels will be closed for three weeks.

France is now approaching 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19 and efforts to contain the spread of the virus have been affected by a slow vaccine rollout.

The latest order was against Macron’s original vision to keep the economy rolling.

The latest lockdown will now apply to the whole country for at least a month from Saturday.

Macron, a former banker, said his options were limited to keep the economy running since the new variants of the coronavirus swept France and other parts of Europe.

“It is the best solution to slow down the virus,” Macron said.

