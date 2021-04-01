Latest News

Ajman shuts down 16 establishments for violating COVID-19 protocols

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Municipality of Masfoot has ordered the closure of 16 food establishments over their failure to follow health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

The inspection and control unit of the municipality, along with the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, issued a total of 979 warnings to commercial establishments and fined 129 food establishments operating in Masfoot city.

“The municipal teams intensified inspection campaigns at all sales outlets, markets and food establishments, conducting 3,845 field visits, which led to seizure of more than 84 kg of unfit foodstuff for consumption,” Saif Ghadeer Al Ketbi, Director of Masfout Municipality said.

The official also confirmed that there will be periodic inspections throughout the year to check the compliance of these establishments.

He also announced that efforts will be intensified ahead and during the holy month of Ramadan. The annual tradition usually sees a constant and remarkable demand on sales outlets and food establishments.

“The inspection unit has prepared a comprehensive plan to cover all areas of Masfoot city to ensure the safety of products and foodstuffs,” the official added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PAL cancels Manila-Dubai-Manila on these dates

58 mins ago

ARRESTED: Suspect in brutal attack on 65-year-old Pinay, previously convicted for killing his mom

2 hours ago

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in UAE now at 8.3 million

2 hours ago

UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to Ethiopia

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button