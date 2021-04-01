Ajman shuts down 16 establishments for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Municipality of Masfoot has ordered the closure of 16 food establishments over their failure to follow health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

The inspection and control unit of the municipality, along with the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, issued a total of 979 warnings to commercial establishments and fined 129 food establishments operating in Masfoot city.

“The municipal teams intensified inspection campaigns at all sales outlets, markets and food establishments, conducting 3,845 field visits, which led to seizure of more than 84 kg of unfit foodstuff for consumption,” Saif Ghadeer Al Ketbi, Director of Masfout Municipality said.

The official also confirmed that there will be periodic inspections throughout the year to check the compliance of these establishments.

He also announced that efforts will be intensified ahead and during the holy month of Ramadan. The annual tradition usually sees a constant and remarkable demand on sales outlets and food establishments.

“The inspection unit has prepared a comprehensive plan to cover all areas of Masfoot city to ensure the safety of products and foodstuffs,” the official added.