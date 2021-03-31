WATCH: 65-year-old Filipina attacked at New York

A 65-year-old elderly Filipina got attacked by an unidentified male in New York in broad daylight.

The Filipina was headed towards Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood when she suddenly got kicked in the torso and the head, as the assailant cursed the victim.

“f*** you, you don’t belong here,” said the victim, according to reports from NYPD.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

A video caught on CCTV shows the victim struggling on the floor during the day right outside a luxury hotel at 11:40 am of March 29.

It also showed that the hotel’s doorman did not even attempt to help the victim who was gravey injured and had to be taken to the hospital to get treatment.

Netizens were shocked, horrified, and furious especially when they saw that the men inside the building did not even bother to help the elderly Filipina woman.

Here’s another angle of the 65-year-old Asian American woman (Filipino) repeatedly kicked in her head in Hell’s Kitchen yesterday. Witness says a man chased down the assailant to confront him but the perpetrator pulled a knife. @NYPDHateCrimes is investigating. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/g72QiDXlG1 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

NY City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the attack “absolutely vile.”

“These attacks against Asian-American New Yorkers must end. Hate has no place here and we must always call it out when we see it,” said Johnson.

The NYPD Hate Crime Division is now searching for the man responsible for the attack.