PH records 6,128 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health recorded 6,128 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the last eight days.

The overall total is 747,288 with 130,245 active infections. It also did not data from six laboratories that have not yet submitted their reports.

The death toll climbs to 13,297 with 106 more fatalities, while 491 others got better, raising the recovery count to 603,746.

The Philippine Hospital Association said that hospitals are already overwhelmed and overran due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED STORY: ‘Natalo na tayo’: Hospitals already overran and overwhelmed – PH hospitals group

“Nangyayari na yung kinatatakutan nating mangyari.” PHA said in an interview on GMA News.

Philippine Hospital Association President Jaime Almora said that the country was already defeated in its fight against COVID-19.

“Hindi tayo natatalo, natalo na,” Almora said.

The group said that hospital capacity is not as big a problem as its capability to attend to patients but it’s the lack of manpower that really overwhelms the hospitals.

“Ibig sabihin kung wala silang capability, not necessarily wala silang capacity. Kung beds ang pag-uusapan, merong beds. Ang wala ay ang mag-aasikaso sa pasyente,” he said.

Almora also appealed to the government to allow employed nurses from private hospitals to help “provide reinforcement” in the war against COVID-19.

READ ON: Gov’t ‘One Hospital Command’ under a lot of strain due to COVID-19 surge

“Kumbaga sa giyera, nasa firing line sila at wala nang reinforcement. Nanawagan kami sa ahensiya ng gobyerno na nag-employ ng maraming nurse to provide reinforcement,” he said.

The government’s ‘One Hospital Command’ reveals that they are currently facing a lot of strain due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The command center receives 400 calls daily according to treatment czar and Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega.

“Because of this surge, the One Hospital Command is experiencing a lot of strain,” Vega said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Vega said that the center used to only receive an average of 68 to 70 calls back in February. (TDT)