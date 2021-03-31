Over 2 million displaced persons benefit from UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat fund in 2020

Under the title ‘Islamic Philanthropy – Transforming the Lives of the World’s Displaced’, UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, launched its Annual Islamic Philanthropy Report today, highlighting the impact of Zakat, Sadaqah, and Sadaqah Jariyah donations received through its Refugee Zakat Fund.

In 2020, UNHCR supported 2.1 million vulnerable refugees and internally displaced people through Zakat and Sadaqah funds, thanks to institutional partners and philanthropists across the region and globally. In comparison to 2019, Zakat donations witnessed in 2020 an increase of 12.5 percent, triggering a significant growth in Zakat beneficiaries at 59 percent.

Contributions received helped UNHCR in providing lifesaving support through the distribution of cash assistance and goods, allowing refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) to address immediate needs including shelter, food, education, healthcare, and debt repayment. Furthermore, the support provided helped refugees and IDPs to effectively address economic hardships that were further exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the impact of Islamic philanthropy on marginalised communities, Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustafa Sano, Secretary General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, stated: “It is heart-warming to see that UNHCR, in its humanitarian response efforts, has succeeded to rely on the foundations of Islamic economics, which entails a complete way of life, realizes comprehensive social development, and is based on noble values, good morals and social justice.”

UNHCR’s Senior Advisor on Islamic Philanthropy and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, Khaled Khalifa, said: “We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support and trust of our donors and institutional partners, which allowed us to support over 2 million refugees and IDPs. This growing impact is testament to the pivotal role and potential of Islamic Philanthropy in addressing pressing humanitarian crises. We look forward to further expanding our programmes in offering safe, effective and innovative solutions in responding to the needs of those who have been forcibly displaced.”

Despite the growth that the Refugee Zakat Fund has witnessed due to generous contributions by individuals and institutional partners, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has widened the gap between the needs of displaced families and funds received. To address the unmet needs of these vulnerable populations in 2021, UNHCR has projected global budget needs at $9.1 billion, of which $2.7 billion are needed in countries where it will be distributing Zakat, to provide lifesaving support to 24.2 million people several targeted countries.

“With the Holy month of Ramadan upon us, we urge everyone to continue supporting refugees and displaced families who will welcome Ramadan in incredibly difficult circumstances, either through prayers, kindness, or Sadaqah and Zakat,” added Khalifa.