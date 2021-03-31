Locsin enraged over attack on Fil-Am senior in New York

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin jr. said that the recent attack on a 65-year-old Filipino-American in New York will influence the government’s foreign policy.

“This is gravely noted and will influence Philippine foreign policy. I might as well say it, so no one on the other side can say, ‘We didn’t know you took racial brutality against Filipinos at all seriously.’ We do,” Locsin said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: PH files note verbale to US State Dept following Fil-Am slashing incident in New York Subway

Locsin was reacting to a new report that showed a woman being attacked at Times Square in New York City. The attacker reportedly told her ‘you don’t belong here’.

Locsin also branded the story as ‘enraging’.

“That’s not heartbreaking, that’s enraging. And what goes around and kicks a lot will come around and get kicked backed a lot,” he added.

READ ON: Filipino gets 100 stitches in his face after being attacked in New York subway

Locsin said that only the police and military can fight racism.

The Philippine Embassy in the United States has previously expressed its concern on the rising cases of Asian hate crimes in the United States.

“We are very concerned about it. We already called the attention of the State Department at sinabi namin sa kanila na mukhang binibiktima yung mga Asian Americans dahil ang tawag nga ng gobyerno dito noon ay China Virus” Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Romualdez said. (TDT)