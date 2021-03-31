Gov’t ‘One Hospital Command’ under a lot of strain due to COVID-19 surge

The government’s ‘One Hospital Command’ reveals that they are currently facing a lot of strain due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The command center receives 400 calls daily according to treatment czar and Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega.

“Because of this surge, the One Hospital Command is experiencing a lot of strain,” Vega said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: ‘Natalo na tayo’: Hospitals already overran and overwhelmed – PH hospitals group

Vega said that the center used to only receive an average of 68 to 70 calls back in February.

“But now we’re receiving almost 400 calls per day. It kind of overwhelms also the number of agents that are going to refer patients to the different hospitals,” he said.

“This is one of the weaknesses that we have and we are seeking the understanding and the patience of the public that we’re trying to improve more the command center so we can respond to and serve the public better,” he added.

READ ON: DOH asks public to act with extreme vigilance amid surge of COVID-19 cases

The government is planning to build more hospitals but it will take 45 days to put them up.

“The one in the Lung Center has just been operated, the 44-bed field hospital,” he said.

“This is something that we are really trying to expand because the number, especially the allocated beds here for COVID is not enough to cover the surge that we have. This is roughly more than we saw in August of 2020,” he added. (TDT)