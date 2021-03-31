GMA Network to give free COVID-19 vaccines to employees, talents

GMA Network will provide free COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees and talents.

The Kapuso network announced that it will be purchasing thousands of doses of Moderna vaccines.

This is also in line with the government’s vaccination program.

In a statement, the Network’s vaccination program covers regular and probationary employees, project employees, and exclusive talents on a voluntary basis.

“Ensuring the health and well-being of our Kapuso is our utmost priority as we truly value our people as our best assets. As a result, this vaccination coverage will enable us to continue delivering Serbisyong Totoo to the public as we all strive to win against this pandemic,” GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon said in a statement.

The company will also continue to distribute aid through its GMA Kapuso Foundation. (TDT)