Executive Council to develop roadmap for Dubai Strategic Plan 2030

The Executive Council of Dubai chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has given the go-ahead for developing the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030, a roadmap for Dubai’s innovation-driven growth in the current decade.

To be developed in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the new Plan will create the framework for fresh projects and initiatives that will consolidate the emirate’s sustainable development and its global leadership in various sectors.

The task force entrusted with the development of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 held a workshop featuring representatives of different economic sectors and the broader society to gather their initial inputs and ideas. Building on the successful implementation of Dubai Plan 2021, the new Strategic Plan will set a comprehensive agenda for the emirate’s progress until 2030. The Plan will seek to consolidate Dubai’s stellar growth and global accomplishments over the last five decades, in addition to further improving its business environment and enhancing people’s happiness and prosperity.

The new strategic roadmap will be aligned both with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and broader local and federal development plans. Goals for the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 will be created with reference to global competitiveness indexes and benchmarks for cities. The Plan will have the flexibility to incorporate new opportunities and changes that may arise over the coming years. Strong mechanisms for efficient implementation, monitoring, evaluation and accountability will be built into the Plan.

The task force in charge of developing the Plan includes 44 representatives of government and semi-government entities, which will work as one team under the Government of Dubai. It will be supported by sub-committees featuring representatives of public and private entities and the non-profit sector, local and international experts, academia, students, and members of the public. The contributions of the diverse members of the taskforce will be vital to creating a comprehensive plan that will enhance Dubai’s global leadership and its status as the world’s best city to live and work.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the emirate has emerged as a model for sustainable development, thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to promote growth steered by innovation. The success of Dubai’s future projects depends on its ability to set higher benchmarks for excellence. We need to challenge ourselves to set new standards to ensure Dubai’s global competitiveness, he added.

Al Basti further noted that the Plan is aligned with the UAE’s strategic development goals in the next 50 years. The taskforce will integrate the inputs of various sectors and stakeholders in developing the Plan. It will reach out to members of society to gain a detailed understanding of their ideas and aspirations for the city’s development. He said the strong sense of belonging that Dubai’s economic and social stakeholders have towards the city will inspire them to contribute significantly to the new Plan.