Dubai launches mobile blood donation drive

The Dubai Health Authority will be launching its three-day blood donation drive starting April 1.

The campaign called ‘Perfect Gift is Saving Lives’ will be operating across 16 locations in Dubai.

This will be done via a state-of-the-art blood donation bus contributed by Dubai Holding to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre (DBDC).

The bus will be visiting Dubai Holding’s communities and retail destinations. There are about 300,000 people working and living there.

These locations include City Walk, The Beach, La Mer, Bluewaters, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Boxpark, Mudon, The Villa, Shorooq, Ghoroob, Layan, Remraam, Al Khail Gate, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Barsha Heights and Executive Towers at Business Bay.

The donation drive will accept blood donations from 149 nationalities and there are about 65,300 registered blood donors.

The blood donations are needed to ensure that both public and private hospitals will have safe, stable, and timely blood supply and components and like platelets. (TDT)