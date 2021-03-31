Latest News

Cebu assures ‘unimpeded entry’ for OFWs, returning Filipinos

Cebu has issued its travel protocols for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and non-OFWs to the province.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed Executive Order 17 setting the policy for returning residents, according to a Sunstar report.

Based on the order, OFWs and returning non-OFWs traveling to Cebu Province will be allowed “unimpeded entry”.

However, they need to follow certain protocols including a completed online Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Passenger Registration Form via the MCIA’s website.

Travelers should also present proof of a pre-booked hotel accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Health (DOH) for a transient stay pending results of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

The DOH will administer a Covid-19 RT-PCR test on the OFW or returning non-OFW free of charge upon arrival.

The person will be transferred to his or her pre-booked hotel as he or she waits for the test results. He will be allowed to leave and proceed to his destination after receiving his negative test results.

If the person tests positive, health protocols for his or her treatment will be implemented

